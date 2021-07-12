HBK Investments L P Cuts Holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

HBK Investments L P lessened its holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,601 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAC opened at $9.00 on Monday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

