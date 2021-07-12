HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 300,000 Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

