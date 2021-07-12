HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,973,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,737,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,051,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

SCLEU stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.