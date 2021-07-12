Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. 5,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,838. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.85 million, a PE ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

