Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.17. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

