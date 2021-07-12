Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.19.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

