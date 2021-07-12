Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.04. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

