H.B. Fuller to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $64.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,703 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,797 shares of company stock worth $1,116,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

