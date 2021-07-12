Guider Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 43% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $12,249.71 and approximately $31.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00918659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.