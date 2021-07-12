Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 31,611 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,611 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 87.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NBTB stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

