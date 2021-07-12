Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $184.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

