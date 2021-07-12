Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Copa by 19.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

NYSE:CPA opened at $72.42 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.04.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

