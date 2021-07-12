Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 688.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 81.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYG opened at $28.37 on Monday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

