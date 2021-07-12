Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 8,792 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

SPCE opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

