Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $125.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.57.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

