Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Groupon reported earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Groupon in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Groupon stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 14.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Groupon by 26.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Groupon by 402.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,473 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,849 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

