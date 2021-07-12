Gridcoin Tops One Day Volume of $12,583.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $12,583.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Gridcoin
Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,363,849 coins and its circulating supply is 415,710,817 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.
