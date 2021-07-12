Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

GDYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

