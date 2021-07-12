Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NYSE:GTEC) Director Sells $2,500,000.00 in Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NYSE:GTEC) Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.

NYSE GTEC remained flat at $$7.43 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

