Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Research Coverage Started at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.25 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $82,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

