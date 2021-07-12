Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $768.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 768 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 765 ($9.99), with a volume of 135554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752 ($9.82).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPOR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 687 ($8.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,154.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -9.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is presently -0.16%.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

