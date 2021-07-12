Gores Metropoulos II, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 19th

Gores Metropoulos II’s (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 19th. Gores Metropoulos II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:GMIIU opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

