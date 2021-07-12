Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given NA Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their na rating on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOOD. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.94.

FOOD stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.70. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$5.96 and a one year high of C$14.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$663.18 million and a PE ratio of -250.00.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

