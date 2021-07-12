Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 1,345 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95.
NYSE WDAY traded down $3.55 on Monday, hitting $236.39. 980,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,132. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.
Workday Company Profile
See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.