Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) CEO David Golub Acquires 10,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $157,600.00.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 368,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,125. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

