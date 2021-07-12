Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,706,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,733 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $46,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SC opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.30. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

