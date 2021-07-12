Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 249,082 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,624,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 249,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $48,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

