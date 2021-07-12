Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 33,305 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,305 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $42,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $177.98 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

