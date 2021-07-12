Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $44.91 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 167.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $44,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KTOS. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,769 shares of company stock worth $3,964,765. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $28.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.