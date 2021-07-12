Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,068 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $47,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP opened at $77.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

