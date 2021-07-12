Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 18,877 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $43,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $32,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,952 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 65.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.79.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

