Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of ING Groep worth $45,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $32,923,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $4,486,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a $13.01 target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

