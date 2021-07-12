Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Purchases Shares of 53,299 Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Absolute Software accounts for approximately 0.4% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABST. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,318,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $36,638,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. 810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.97 million, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Equities analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

