Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.01 Million

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report sales of $101.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.14 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $100.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $432.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.57 million to $445.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $444.44 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $475.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG opened at $12.78 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.