Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Weyerhaeuser stock remained flat at $$35.82 during midday trading on Monday. 39,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.