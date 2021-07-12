Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,667,000 after buying an additional 136,716 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after buying an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,068. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

