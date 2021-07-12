Glitch Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $744,663.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Glitch Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 72,239,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

