Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 344.57 ($4.50).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 319.40 ($4.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 953.83. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a market cap of £42.56 billion and a PE ratio of -30.42.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

