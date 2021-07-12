GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $37,343,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK opened at $40.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

