Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.58% of Gladstone Investment worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAIN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $483.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.