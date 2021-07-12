Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $14.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.75 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $60.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $64.57 million to $67.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

GAIN opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.53. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

