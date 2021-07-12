Gino Dellomo Sells 317,052 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NYSE:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NYSE:FNKO) Director Gino Dellomo sold 317,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $7,035,383.88.

Shares of NYSE:FNKO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

