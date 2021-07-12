Gillian Munson Sells 3,055 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PHR traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 433,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,287. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Phreesia by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after buying an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after purchasing an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 400,581 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

