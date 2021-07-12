Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases 89,460 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 405.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,460 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Eventbrite stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

