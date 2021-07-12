Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $23,189,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,323,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,374,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $721.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.