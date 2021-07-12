Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $294,455,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Cree by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,992 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $72,793,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cree during the first quarter valued at $50,702,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 122.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

