Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 948,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,098,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,219 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

