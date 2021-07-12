Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 801 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.44.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $255.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.71. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

