Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GBNXF opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.