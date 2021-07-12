Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.89 Million Stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 131.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Generation Bio worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -8.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,145 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $1,085,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 343,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,812,048. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

